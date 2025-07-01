Terrestrials: Air

© 2025 Ideastream Public Media

Published July 1, 2025 at 11:41 AM EDT

Airs Tuesday, July 1, 2025 at 8 p.m. on WKSU
Tuesdays at 8pm in July, we will feature a new 5-part series called Terrestrials, a show for people of all ages that explores the strangeness that exists right here on Earth. In each episode, host Lulu Miller (co-host of Radiolab) will introduce you to a creature or earthly phenomenon that will defy your expectations of how nature is supposed to work. Along the way, you'll encounter a chorus of experts, including scientists, surfers, hip hop artists and…a "Songbud" named Alan (indie punk musician Alan Goffinski) who creates original songs for key moments of confusion, discovery, or awe.

