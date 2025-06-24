Dating While Gray: The Way We Live

Airs Tuesday, June 24, 2025 at 8 p.m. on WKSU

Whether it’s to save money, build community or combat loneliness, many older singles are setting up non-traditional housing arrangements. Meanwhile, a growing number of romantic partners of a certain age are finding their happily ever after by maintaining separate households. In this Dating While Gray special, host Laura Stassi explores co-housing communities, platonic house-shares, and the Live Apart Together (LAT) trend.