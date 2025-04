Airs Tuesday, April 22, 2025 at 8 p.m. on WKSU

SongWriter is an exploration of the mechanics of inspiration. Join us for unreleased songs and exclusive interviews from extraordinary artists. You'll hear David Gilmour talk about the influence of Leonard Cohen on his work, bestselling author George Saunders talk about being inspired by Amanda Shires, and Questlove talk about his love of Bill Withers.