Airs Tuesday, April 8, 2025 at 8 p.m. on WKSU

Join us for an Earth Day special that investigates the global expansion of liquified natural gas, or LNG. Led by Carlyle Calhoun and Halle Parker of the podcast Sea Change, this program follows American gas around the world, unraveling the driving forces behind the massive buildout of LNG export plants along the Gulf Coast and the stakes for the planet.