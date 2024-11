Airs Wednesday, November 6, 2024 at 8 p.m. on WKSU

The voting concludes on November 5th but we don’t expect to know the outcome of Election 2024 that night. Join WNYC’s Brian Lehrer with professor and political analyst Christina Greer for a night AFTER Election Night special. We’ll hear where the vote count stands and what’s at stake at that point. The show will be LIVE and we’ll hear listeners’ calls.