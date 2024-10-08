© 2024 Ideastream Public Media

The State of Education 70 Years After Brown v. Board of Education

Published October 8, 2024 at 9:32 AM EDT

Airs Tuesday, October 8, 2024 at 8 p.m. on WKSU
When the Supreme Court issued its landmark desegregation ruling in 1954, it was thought that it would improve America’s public education system. Where do things stand for students 70 years later? In part one of WABE’s Closer Look with Rose Scott series, we explore how the immediate resistance to the ruling – as well as a slowed response to integrate schools – created other patterns that included the displacement of Black educators.

