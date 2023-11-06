Open to Debate: Is Objectivity Essential in Journalism?

Airs Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at 8 p.m. on WKSU

For decades, objectivity has been cited as journalism's gold standard, promising that journalists would stick “to the facts" and deliver both sides of the story, excluding their personal views. Those in support say it builds trust and gives newsreaders the information they need to form their own opinions. Those against say it suppresses certain valuable viewpoints and that some issues don’t merit the "both sides" treatment. Now, we debate: "Is Objectivity Essential in Journalism?”