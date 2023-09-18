How Teaching Kids to Read Went So Wrong

Airs Tuesday, September 19, 2023 at 10 p.m. on WKSU

A specific idea about how children learn to read has held sway in schools for more than a generation even though it was proven wrong by cognitive scientists decades ago. From APM Reports, host Emily Hanford investigates the influential authors who promote this idea and the company that sells their work. It's an exposé of how educators came to believe in something that isn't true and are now reckoning with the consequences - children harmed, money wasted, an education system upended.

