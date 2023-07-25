© 2023 Ideastream Public Media

Race, Gender & Identity
Early Risers: Parent Perspectives on Racial Equity in Early Childhood

Published July 25, 2023 at 9:28 AM EDT

Airs Tuesday July 25, 2023 at 10 p.m. on WKSU

How do you help young children understand the importance of racial equity? How do we help them make sense of what they’re seeing and hearing about race every day? In this one-hour special, hear first-person perspectives of parents navigating these discussions. In addition, learn practical tips and insights from a variety of early childhood experts about how to talk with very young children about race and racism.

