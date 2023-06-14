House/Full of Black Women

Airs Monday June 19, 2023 at 9 a.m. on WKSU

For some 8 years now, thirty-four Black women from the Bay Area – artists, scholars, midwives, nurses, an architect, an ice cream maker, a donut maker, a theater director, a choreographer, musicians, educators, sex trafficking abolitionists and survivors - have gathered monthly around a big dining room table in Oakland, California. They have been meeting, cooking, dancing, strategizing, and grappling with the issues of eviction, gentrification, well-being and sex trafficking that are staring down their community and staring down Black women in America. Presented in celebration of Juneteenth.

