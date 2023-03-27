Intelligence Squared: Has China's Power Peaked?

Airs Tuesday, March 28 at 10 p.m. on WKSU

In just a few decades, China transitioned from a developing economy to the world’s second-largest. Measured in purchasing power parity, it actually surpassed the U.S. economy in 2014, and has since expanded its military, monetary, infrastructure, and soft power capacities in ways that all seemed to point to long-term advantages as a rising power. And yet the failure of China’s zero-COVID policy, a slumping economy, apparent supply chain vulnerabilities within its technology sector, and a problematic demographic profile have all raised questions about the scope of China’s future power.