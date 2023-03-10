NPR Special Report: Russia's War in Ukraine One Year On

Airs Tuesday March 14, 2023 at 10 p.m. on WKSU

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine began the morning of February 24, 2022 upon Russian president Vladimir Putin's announcement of a "special military operation" seeking the "demilitarization" and "denazification" of Ukraine. With the war now entering its second year, NPR marks the grim milestone with a one-hour special report hosted by Mary Louise Kelly and Leila Fadel. The program will feature some of NPR’s strongest reporting from the first year of the conflict, along with new interviews.

