WKSU Signal Boost Survey

Almost a year ago, Ideastream Public Media and WKSU joined together to better serve our region with trustworthy news and information. While the union increased the station’s reach, we heard from many of you regarding the degradation in sound quality that came with the signal swap.

A plan to improve signal strength was developed and we are pleased to announce that we have taken the FIRST step to boost the sound quality for listeners in trouble areas.

Now we want to hear from you again!

Please access a short survey here.

Your feedback can help us, as we request permission from the FCC to further increase the signal boost. Part of our continuous effort to improve every listener's experience.