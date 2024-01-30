- Donovan Mitchell propels the new-look Cavs with 'unselfish basketball'
- Northeast Ohio families recount Camp Lejeune exposure as claims deadline nears
- Ohio schools are seeing growing numbers of English learners
- DeWine shares few thoughts about bill to add nitrogen to Ohio's death penalty options
- Republican-backed bill would add nitrogen gas to Ohio's execution protocol
- Are forever chemicals in makeup, fast-food wrappers? Here's what our tests say
- Akron Mayor Shammas Malik has questions about Summa Health's acquisition
- New PFAS-annihilating technology set to destroy toxic chemicals in Ohio's firefighting foams
- Could Cleveland State absorb Notre Dame amid financial challenges?
- Ohio's women are more educated than men, but more likely to live in poverty, report finds
- Toyota says 50,000 U.S. vehicles are unsafe to drive due to defective air bags
- Railway Safety Act would have made a difference in East Palestine derailment, Sen. Sherrod Brown says