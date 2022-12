The Cleveland Orchestra: A Century of Excellence

WCLV ideastream is pleased to make a series available that was originally distributed exclusively to EBU members in 2018. This 13-part series celebrates The Cleveland Orchestra’s 2018 centennial milestone and features the work of five significant conductors in the Orchestra’s history; George Szell, Music Director 1946 – 1970; Pierre Boulez, Music Advisor 1970 – 1972; Lorin Maazel, Music Director 1972 – 1982; Christoph von Dohnányi, Music Director 1984 – 2000, Franz Welser-Möst, Music Director 2000 to the present. Concerts led by Franz Welser-Möst are showcased in nine episodes, with each of the other named conductors featured once. In addition to the concert material, each program includes a brief segment on an event, milestone, or important initiative undertaken by The Cleveland Orchestra. Robert Conrad hosts, with Bill O’Connell providing supportive commentary.

Program Length – 1:58:30Exception: 2106 – 2:28:30

CORN 2101 - FTP upload: 03/23/21 Release date: 03/28/21

Concert Date: 4/20/2013

Franz Welser-Möst, conductor

Frank Peter Zimmermann, violin

SHEPHERD: Tuolumne

SHOSTAKOVICH: Violin Concerto No. 1 in a, Op. 77/99

DVOŘÁK: Symphony No. 6 in D, Op. 60

CORN 2102 - FTP upload: 03/30/21 Release date: 04/04/21

Concert Date: 11/10/2012

Franz Welser-Möst, conductor

Michael Sachs, trumpet

Jack Sutte, trumpet

BEETHOVEN: Symphony No. 4 in Bb, Op. 60

PINTSCHER: Chute d’Étoiles

BEETHOVEN: Grosse Fuge in Bb, Op. 133

SCRIABIN: The Poem of Ecstasy

CORN 2103 - FTP upload: 04/06/21 Release date: 04/11/21

Concert Date: 6/24/1965 - AMSTERDAM CONCERTGEBOUW

George Szell, conductor

John Browning, piano

WAGNER: Die Meistersinger: Act 1 Prelude

BARBER: Piano Concerto

SCHUBERT: Symphony No. 9 in C, “Great”

CORN 2104 - FTP upload: 04/13/21 Release date: 04/18/21

Concert Date: 11/17/2012 - ADRIENNE ARSHT CENTER, MIAMI

Franz Welser-Möst, conductor

Bernarda Fink, mezzo-soprano

University of Miami Frost Symphonic Women’s Chorus

Miami Children’s Chorus

MAHLER: Symphony No. 3 in d

CORN 2105 - FTP upload: 04/20/21 Release date: 04/25/21

Concert Date: 1/8/2011

Christoph von Dohnányi, conductor

Richard King, horn

WIDMANN: Con brio

MOZART: Horn Concerto No. 2 in Eb, K. 417

TCHAIKOVSKY: Symphony No. 6 in b, Op.74, “Pathetique”

CORN 2106 - FTP upload: 04/27/21 Release date: 05/02/21

Concert Date: 4/27/2013

Franz Welser-Möst, conductor

Malin Hartelius, soprano

Maximilian Schmitt, tenor

Luca Pisaroni, bass-baritone

Cleveland Orchestra Chorus

HAYDN: The Seasons

CORN 2107 - FTP upload: 05/04/21 Release date: 05/09/21

Concert Date: 1/11/2014

Franz Welser-Möst, conductor

Julia Fischer, violin

BRAHMS: Tragic Overture, Op. 81

BRAHMS: Violin Concerto in D, Op. 77

BRAHMS: Symphony No. 2 in D, Op. 73

CORN 2108 - FTP upload: 05/11/21 Release date: 05/16/21

Concert Date: 2/5/81

Lorin Maazel, conductor

Women of the Cleveland Orchestra Chorus

BACH: Passacaglia and Fugue in c, BWV 582 – Arr Goedicke

LOEFFLER: Evocation ( commissioned for the opening of Severance Hall)

BRAHMS: Symphony No. 1 in c, Op. 68

CORN 2109 - FTP upload: 05/18/21 Release date: 05/23/21

Concert Date: 7/13/2013 - BLOSSOM MUSIC CENTER

Franz Welser-Möst, conductor

Christine Brewer, soprano

Alan Held, bass

WAGNER: Tristan und Isolde: Prelude and Liebestod

WAGNER: Die Walküre: Wotan's Farewell and Magic Fire Music

WAGNER: Götterdämmerung: Excerpts

CORN 2110 - FTP upload: 05/25/21 Release date: 05/30/21

Concert Date: 1/24/14 - ADRIENNE ARSCHT CENTER, MIAMI

Franz Welser-Möst, conductor

Gil Shaham, violin

SCHUBERT: Symphony No. 2 in Bb, D. 125

KORNGOLD: Violin Concerto, Op. 35

STRAUSS: “Aus den Bergen“ Walzer

STRAUSS: Czardas from “Ritter Pasman“

STRAUSS: “Die Libelle“

STRAUSS: Kuss-Walzer

CORN 2111 - FTP upload: 06/01/21 Release date: 06/06/21

Concert Dates: 4/2/70 (“Daphnis and Chloe”); 4/30/05 (“The Firebird”)

Pierre Boulez, conductor

The Cleveland Orchestra Chorus

RAVEL: Daphnis and Chloe (complete)

STRAVINSKY: The Firebird (complete)

CORN 2112 - FTP upload: 06/08/21 Release date: 06/13/21

Concert Date: 10/25/2013

Franz Welser-Möst, conductor

BEETHOVEN: Symphony No. 4 in Bb, Op. 60

SHOSTAKOVICH: Symphony No. 8 in c, Op. 65

CORN 2113 - FTP upload: 06/15/21 Release date: 06/20/21

Concert Date: 2/2/2013 - ADRIENNE ARSHT CENTER, MIAMI

Franz Welser-Möst, conductor

Garrick Ohlsson, piano

BEETHOVEN: Piano Concerto No.4 in G, Op. 58

BERLIOZ: Symphonie fantastique, Op. 14