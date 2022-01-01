© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

Talking Jobs with CEOs

In Ohio and nationally, there’s a mismatch between in-demand jobs and workers trained to fill them.

By the year 2025, 60 percent of Americans will need credentials beyond a high school diploma – whether a college degree or high-skills training, according to Lumina Foundation's 2019 Strong Nation report. However, the report found fewer than 45 percent of Ohioans have the right kind of training to fill them.

In this series, we talk with CEOs of Ohio companies who rely on a well-trained workforce. We explore well-paying and good growth positions that require post-secondary education but not necessarily a college degree.

Tom Zenty, CEO University Hospitals

 

Kyle Dreyfuss Wells, CEO Northeast Ohio Regional Sewer District

 

Christopher Mapes, CEO Lincoln Electric

 

Michael Lehane, Business Agent Intl Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees Local 27

Visit the homepage for ideastream's American Graduate Getting to Work additional resources.

 

