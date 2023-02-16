© 2023 Ideastream Public Media

Julia Perry

  • Pictured is Christopher Wilkins, Music Director & Conductor of the Akron Symphony
    Christopher Wilkins: A Presentation on Akron's Julia Perry, How Does a Shadow Shine?
    Jon Nungesser
    Christopher Wilkins became Music Director of the Akron Symphony in the fall of 2006. Since then the orchestra’s programming has reflected his strong interest in community-oriented projects. He has developed partnerships with many artists and organizations based in Northeast Ohio, including the Akron Art Museum, Akron-Summit County Public Library, Firestone High School, Summit County Historical Society, YEPAW 365, GroundWorks Dance Theater, Neos Dance Theatre, and the Cuyahoga Valley National Park.