Pluto: Monken a 'safe' choice for Browns, sit down with Schwartz possible

The Cleveland Browns once again defied prediction of analysts and observers, who opined that the head coaching selection came down to Los Angeles Rams assistant coach Nathan Scheelhaase or current defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz. Instead, the Browns opted for veteran offensive mind Todd Monken, and may try to smooth over their relationship with Schwartz to get him to stay.

Our sports commentator Terry Pluto preferred Schwartz for the job, but said the 35-year-old Scheelhaase would've been the worst choice among the three.

"(Scheelhaase has) been in the NFL only two years," Pluto said. "To hand over the troubled Browns franchise to this guy, (to) me, would have been a massive mistake."

Monken had a huge role with the Baltimore Ravens the past three seasons, and was thought to be the top replacement for former Ravens coach John Harbaugh, now with the New York Giants.

"(Harbaugh) basically made Monken like head coach of the offense, and they were excellent," Pluto said.

Baltimore was the NFL's top offense in total yards and third in points scored under Monken in 2024. The Ravens slipped to 16th and 11th in those categories in 2025 with quarterback Lamar Jackson, a two-time NFL Most Valuable Player, missing four games due to injury.

Schwartz was reportedly visibly upset and said goodbye to staffers in Berea when the Monken news broke, but Pluto believes it's not a lost cause for Schwartz and the Browns.

"It's an interesting contractual situation," Pluto said. "(Schwartz) has a year to go on his contract. In other words, he's signed up to be the Browns' defensive coordinator in 2026. According to his contract, he can't just up and leave to take a similar position somewhere else."

Pluto said Schwartz either has to secure a head coaching position elsewhere, or the Browns have to release him from his contract.

"Now, it's possible ... in a couple of days, Monken and Schwartz and perhaps Andrew Berry, their general manager, will sit down and see if everybody's willing to play nice together," Pluto said.

Regardless, Pluto noted the Browns were looking to change the personality of the head coach with Monken or Schwartz.

"They're known for being no-nonsense, kind of disciplinarian, and demanding," Pluto said. "Kevin Stefanski was a younger coach when he came in here. I don't think anybody would ever say Kevin was a big disciplinarian."

Other than defensive coordinator, Monken will also need to hire a new special teams coordinator with the expected departure of Ray Ventrone. ESPN's Adam Schefter on Wednesday reported the Browns also hired former Ravens offensive line coach George Warhop. Warhop was the Browns' offensive line coach from 2009 to 2013 under head coaches Eric Mangini, Pat Shurmur and Rob Chudzinski.

While not a splashy hire, Pluto is satisfied with what he called a "safe" choice in Monken.

"I wanted it safe," Pluto said. "I didn't want to take a chance on somebody who never called plays before, somebody's who only been in the NFL a couple of years. But I look at Todd Monken's record and he's been a good offensive coach. He was a head coach in college at Southern Mississippi. That's his only head coaching experience, but at least some of Division I. I'm OK with it. Not wild about it, but OK."