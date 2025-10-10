© 2025 Ideastream Public Media

Shedeur Sanders promoted to Browns backup QB, will back rookie Dillon Gabriel against Steelers

Ideastream Public Media | By Tom Withers, The Associated Press
Published October 10, 2025 at 2:36 PM EDT
Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders warms up during a practice at the team's NFL football training camp Friday, July 25, 2025, in Berea, Ohio.
David Richard
/
The Associated Press
Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders warms up during a practice at the team's NFL football training camp in Berea.

Shedeur Sanders will back up Dillon Gabriel on Sunday in Pittsburgh, meaning the Browns will face the rival Steelers with two rookie quarterbacks.

Sanders has been inactive for Cleveland’s first five games as the Browns, who drafted the high-profile QB in the fifth round, develop him. But they think he’s ready to be their No. 2 despite not appearing in a regular-season game.

Sanders’ promotion comes in the aftermath of the Browns trading Joe Flacco this week. An 18-year veteran, Flacco started the first four game before being benched in favor of Gabriel, who will make his second start with Sanders right behind him.

Coach Kevin Stefanski announced his backup QB decision following Friday’s practice, adding that he has confidence Sanders is ready for the promotion.

Stefanski could have opted for Bailey Zappe, who is on Cleveland’s practice squad and started the Browns’ season finale in 2024.

On Thursday, Sanders said he was excited about the possibility of backing up Gabriel.

“I’m in a great mental space overall,” Sanders said. “I would say you tend to get a little bit more excited when you see a light at the end of the tunnel, for sure. ... Whatever my role is here, I’m thankful. I’m happy just to do that.”
