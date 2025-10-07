© 2025 Ideastream Public Media

Cincinnati Bengals acquire Joe Flacco from Cleveland Browns in trade involving draft picks

Ideastream Public Media | By The Associated Press
Published October 7, 2025 at 2:47 PM EDT
Cleveland Browns quarterback Joe Flacco runs off the field at half time of an NFL football game.
Sue Ogrocki
/
AP
Cleveland Browns quarterback Joe Flacco runs off the field at half time of an NFL football game Cincinnati Bengals in Cincinnati, Sunday, Jan. 7, 2024.

Joe Flacco is staying in Ohio but heading to the Cincinnati Bengals.

The Bengals acquired the veteran quarterback from the Cleveland Browns along with a 2026 sixth-round draft pick on Tuesday for a fifth-round pick next season.

The 40-year-old Flacco gives Cincinnati another option. Jake Browning has struggled since replacing Joe Burrow, who is out with a toe injury sustained in Week 2.

Flacco started the first four games for the Browns this season, completing 93 of 160 passes for 815 yards and two touchdowns with six interceptions.

Rookie Dillon Gabriel replaced Flacco in the starting lineup. Rookie Shedeur Sanders now moves up to the backup spot.
