Haliburton’s 3-pointer with 1.1 seconds left gives Pacers 120-119 win over Cavs and 2-0 series lead

By JOE REEDY

AP Sports Writer

CLEVELAND (AP) — Tyrese Haliburton made a 3-pointer with 1.1 seconds remaining and the Indiana Pacers scored the final eight points in 47.9 seconds to stun the short-handed and top-seeded Cleveland Cavaliers 120-119 on Tuesday night to take a 2-0 lead in their Eastern Conference semifinals series.

Haliburton scored 11 of his 19 points in the final 12 minutes. After Andrew Nembhard stole an inbounds pass by Cleveland’s Max Strus with 27.5 seconds remaining, Indiana tried to find a potential tying 3-pointer before Haliburton drove inside and got fouled.

He made the first free throw, but missed the second. Haliburton got the offensive rebound and dribbled out to the 3-point line, where he made it from the top of the key.

Myles Turner and Aaron Nesmith led No. 4 seed Indiana with 23 points apiece. It’s the first time the Pacers have won the first two games of a playoff series on the road since a 1994 first-round set against Orlando.