© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

1375 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44115
(216) 916-6100 | (877) 399-3307

WKSU is a public media service licensed to Kent State University and operated by Ideastream Public Media.
IPM Pinwheel Banner for Header
Donate Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Access to this video is benefit for member through
Sign-In
The Vietnam War

Descriptive Audio: Disrespectful Loyalty (May '70-March '73)

Season 1 Episode 29 | 1hr 52m 58s

South Vietnamese forces fighting on their own in Laos suffer a terrible defeat. Massive U.S. airpower makes the difference in halting an unprecedented North Vietnamese offensive. After being re-elected in a landslide, Nixon announces Hanoi has agreed to a peace deal. American prisoners of war will finally come home – to a bitterly divided country.

Aired: 09/26/17
Descriptive Audio: Disrespectful Loyalty (May '70-March '73)
Funding for The Vietnam War is provided by Bank of America; Corporation for Public Broadcasting; PBS; David H. Koch; The Blavatnik Family Foundation; Park Foundation; The Arthur Vining Davis Foundations; The John S. and James L. Knight Foundation; The Andrew W. Mellon Foundation; National Endowment for the Humanities; The Pew Charitable Trusts; Ford Foundation Just Films; Rockefeller Brothers Fund; and Members of The Better Angels Society: Jonathan & Jeannie Lavine, Diane & Hal Brierley, Amy & David Abrams, John & Catherine Debs, Fullerton Family Charitable Fund, The Montrone Family, Lynda & Stewart Resnick, The Golkin Family Foundation, The Lynch Foundation, The Roger & Rosemary Enrico Foundation, Richard S. & Donna L. Strong Foundation, Bonnie & Tom McCloskey, Barbara K. & Cyrus B. Sweet III, The Lavender Butterfly Fund
Extras
Stories from The Vietnam War
Watch 0:30
The Vietnam War
Stories from The Vietnam War
Powerful, personal and inspiring stories related to The Vietnam War.
Clip: 0:30
The Vietnam War Station Engagement Screener – Long Version
Watch 1:03:34
The Vietnam War
The Vietnam War Station Engagement Screener – Long Version
The Vietnam War Station Engagement Screener – Long Version
Special: 1:03:34
The Weight of Memory (March 1973-Onward)
Watch 1:51:22
The Vietnam War
The Weight of Memory (March 1973-Onward)
Saigon falls and the war ends. Americans & Vietnamese from all sides seek reconciliation.
Episode: S1 E10 | 1:51:22
Descriptive Audio: The Weight of Memory (March 1973-Onward)
Watch 1:51:22
The Vietnam War
Descriptive Audio: The Weight of Memory (March 1973-Onward)
Saigon falls and the war ends. Americans & Vietnamese from all sides seek reconciliation.
Episode: S1 E30 | 1:51:22
En Español: The Weight of Memory (March 1973-Onward)
Watch 1:51:27
The Vietnam War
En Español: The Weight of Memory (March 1973-Onward)
Saigon falls and the war ends. Americans & Vietnamese from all sides seek reconciliation.
Episode: S1 E20 | 1:51:27
Fellow Warriors: Iraq, Afghanistan, Vietnam
Watch 20:46
The Vietnam War
Fellow Warriors: Iraq, Afghanistan, Vietnam
John Musgrave is a Marine veteran who counsels active-duty soldiers and veterans.
Clip: S1 | 20:46
Episode Ten | Preview
Watch 0:30
The Vietnam War
Episode Ten | Preview
The epic story of the Vietnam War as it has never-before been told on film.
Preview: S1 E10 | 0:30
En Español: A Disrespectful Loyalty (May 1970-March 1973)
Watch 1:53:04
The Vietnam War
En Español: A Disrespectful Loyalty (May 1970-March 1973)
South Vietnam fights alone as Nixon and Kissinger find a way out for America. POWs return.
Episode: S1 E19 | 1:53:04
A Disrespectful Loyalty (May 1970-March 1973)
Watch 1:52:58
The Vietnam War
A Disrespectful Loyalty (May 1970-March 1973)
South Vietnam fights alone as Nixon and Kissinger find a way out for America. POWs return.
Episode: S1 E9 | 1:52:58
Episode Nine | Preview
Watch 0:30
The Vietnam War
Episode Nine | Preview
The epic story of the Vietnam War as it has never-before been told on film.
Preview: S1 E9 | 0:30
The Weight of Memory (March 1973-Onward)
Watch 1:51:22
The Vietnam War
The Weight of Memory (March 1973-Onward)
Saigon falls and the war ends. Americans & Vietnamese from all sides seek reconciliation.
Episode: S1 E10 | 1:51:22
Descriptive Audio: The Weight of Memory (March 1973-Onward)
Watch 1:51:22
The Vietnam War
Descriptive Audio: The Weight of Memory (March 1973-Onward)
Saigon falls and the war ends. Americans & Vietnamese from all sides seek reconciliation.
Episode: S1 E30 | 1:51:22
En Español: The Weight of Memory (March 1973-Onward)
Watch 1:51:27
The Vietnam War
En Español: The Weight of Memory (March 1973-Onward)
Saigon falls and the war ends. Americans & Vietnamese from all sides seek reconciliation.
Episode: S1 E20 | 1:51:27
En Español: A Disrespectful Loyalty (May 1970-March 1973)
Watch 1:53:04
The Vietnam War
En Español: A Disrespectful Loyalty (May 1970-March 1973)
South Vietnam fights alone as Nixon and Kissinger find a way out for America. POWs return.
Episode: S1 E19 | 1:53:04
A Disrespectful Loyalty (May 1970-March 1973)
Watch 1:52:58
The Vietnam War
A Disrespectful Loyalty (May 1970-March 1973)
South Vietnam fights alone as Nixon and Kissinger find a way out for America. POWs return.
Episode: S1 E9 | 1:52:58
Descriptive Audio: History of the World (April '69-May '70)
Watch 1:52:35
The Vietnam War
Descriptive Audio: History of the World (April '69-May '70)
Nixon withdraws troops but upon sending forces to Cambodia the antiwar movement reignites.
Episode: S1 E28 | 1:52:35
En Español: The History of the World (April 1969-May 1970)
Watch 1:52:40
The Vietnam War
En Español: The History of the World (April 1969-May 1970)
Nixon withdraws troops but upon sending forces to Cambodia the antiwar movement reignites.
Episode: S1 E18 | 1:52:40
The History of the World (April 1969-May 1970)
Watch 1:52:35
The Vietnam War
The History of the World (April 1969-May 1970)
Nixon withdraws troops but upon sending forces to Cambodia the antiwar movement reignites.
Episode: S1 E8 | 1:52:35
En Español: The Veneer of Civilization (June 1968-May 1969)
Watch 1:51:25
The Vietnam War
En Español: The Veneer of Civilization (June 1968-May 1969)
After chaos roils the Democratic Convention, Nixon, promising peace, wins the presidency.
Episode: S1 E17 | 1:51:25
Descriptive Audio: Veneer of Civilization (June '68-May '69)
Watch 1:51:20
The Vietnam War
Descriptive Audio: Veneer of Civilization (June '68-May '69)
After chaos roils the Democratic Convention, Nixon, promising peace, wins the presidency.
Episode: S1 E27 | 1:51:20