Fire Through Dry Grass

Laughter, love, and a little bit of chaos.
Her grandmother’s hands shaped her.
After 16 years of incarceration, Sol recovers her sense of self through gardening.
An ecologist survives a near-death fall, unearths family secrets, and explores her roots.
Locals and news organizations witness a volatile situation turn into a literal powder keg.
A filmmaker returns to West Texas and documents the local oil industry's boom and bust.
Dreamer sits down with his friend Paul to discuss the transformative power of a haircut.
Gilbert Zermeño shares how his musical journey began on a bad note, but ended in harmony.
A father recalls how a driving lesson gone wrong turned into a legendary family story.
Religious leaders' use of the law to advance an unexpected religious freedom argument.
A teenage girl escapes a genocide and makes a meteoric rise to Hollywood stardom.
A Black Muslim mother vows to save all the other Black sons, on both sides of the gun.
Uýra is a trans-indigenous artist on a journey of self-discovery in the Amazon forest.
After 20 years in the United States, an undocumented family decides to return home.
In a world of fake news, journalist Ravish Kumar stands his ground. Will his show survive?
A Hmong girl living in rural Northern Vietnam is caught between tradition and change.
In the mountains, a nomad's daughter is torn between marriage and her writing dreams.
Memory and resiliency through Detroit and Canarsie’s unique relationships to water.
An intimate view of a woman with ALS and a family pushed to its breaking point.