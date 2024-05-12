© 2024 Ideastream Public Media

PBS NewsHour

May 12, 2024 - PBS News Weekend full episode

Season 2024 Episode 134 | 26m 45s

Sunday on PBS News Weekend, why millions of Americans are using apps to get paid between paychecks. Then, a new film documents the toll Russia’s invasion has taken on animals in Ukraine. Plus, what motherhood means to people with children, without children and those somewhere in between.

Aired: 05/11/24 | Expires: 06/11/24
Major corporate funding for the PBS NewsHour is provided by Care.com, Consumer Cellular, and Fidelity. Funding for the PBS NewsHour Weekend is provided by Mutual of America. For a complete list of funders for the PBS NewsHour and PBS NewsHour weekend, click here.
Watch 7:09
PBS NewsHour
The costs and pitfalls of using 'earned wage access' apps
The costs and pitfalls of ‘earned wage access’ apps that offer loans between paychecks
Clip: S2024 E134 | 7:09
Watch 2:48
PBS NewsHour
News Wrap: Israel fights regrouped Hamas in northern Gaza
News Wrap: Israel fights resurgence of Hamas militants in northern Gaza
Clip: S2024 E134 | 2:48
Watch 5:51
PBS NewsHour
New film shows toll of Russian invasion on Ukraine's animals
New film shows the toll Russia’s invasion has taken on animals in Ukraine
Clip: S2024 E134 | 5:51
Watch 4:59
PBS NewsHour
What motherhood means to those with and without children
Six voices on what motherhood means to those with and without children
Clip: S2024 E134 | 4:59
Watch 2:14
PBS NewsHour
A mother and daughter's story about their unbreakable bond
A mother and daughter’s heart-to-heart talk about their unbreakable bond
Clip: S2024 E134 | 2:14
Watch 3:36
PBS NewsHour
News Wrap: Israeli military expands Rafah evacuation orders
News Wrap: Israel expands Rafah evacuation orders ahead of potential military operation
Clip: S2024 E133 | 3:36
Watch 8:06
PBS NewsHour
How intergenerational connections help older Americans
How intergenerational connections help older Americans stay happier and healthier
Clip: S2024 E133 | 8:06
Watch 4:24
PBS NewsHour
The historic legacy of Asian American photographer Corky Lee
The history-making legacy of Asian American photographer Corky Lee
Clip: S2024 E133 | 4:24
Watch 6:43
PBS NewsHour
What to know about new COVID variants, bird flu and measles
What to know about new COVID variants and the spread of bird flu and measles
Clip: S2024 E133 | 6:43
Watch 26:45
PBS NewsHour
May 11, 2024 - PBS News Weekend full episode
May 11, 2024 - PBS News Weekend full episode
Episode: S2024 E133 | 26:45
