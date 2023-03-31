March 31, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode

Extras
Republicans rally around Trump after indictment over hush-money payments
IAEA chief says nuclear accident 'entirely possible' at Ukraine plant occupied by Russians
The legal and political fallout of Trump's indictment
Large tornado plows through Little Rock, Arkansas
Debate over raising debt ceiling heats up on Capitol Hill
D.C. phases out its COVID-era hotel housing program for homeless people
Russia arrests American journalist Evan Gershkovich on spying charges
New film 'Nine Parts' explores lives of Iraqi women after U.S. invasion
Political satirist and comedian Mark Russell dies at 90
Federal judge rules against key preventative care requirements of Affordable Care Act
