© 2023 Ideastream Public Media

1375 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44115
(216) 916-6100 | (877) 399-3307

WKSU is a public media service licensed to Kent State University and operated by Ideastream Public Media.
IPM Pinwheel Banner for Header
Donate Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
PBS NewsHour

March 31, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode

Season 2023 Episode 90 | 57m 46s

March 31, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode

Aired: 03/30/23 | Expires: 04/30/23
March 31, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode
Major corporate funding for the PBS NewsHour is provided by Care.com, Consumer Cellular, and Fidelity. Funding for the PBS NewsHour Weekend is provided by Mutual of America. For a complete list of funders for the PBS NewsHour and PBS NewsHour weekend, click here.
Extras
Republicans rally around Trump after indictment
Watch 7:52
PBS NewsHour
Republicans rally around Trump after indictment
Republicans rally around Trump after indictment over hush-money payments
Clip: S2023 E90 | 7:52
IAEA chief says nuclear accident possible at Ukraine plant
Watch 5:44
PBS NewsHour
IAEA chief says nuclear accident possible at Ukraine plant
IAEA chief says nuclear accident 'entirely possible' at Ukraine plant occupied by Russians
Clip: S2023 E90 | 5:44
The legal and political fallout of Trump's indictment
Watch 5:29
PBS NewsHour
The legal and political fallout of Trump's indictment
The legal and political fallout of Trump's indictment
Clip: S2023 E90 | 5:29
Large tornado plows through Little Rock, Arkansas
Watch 2:39
PBS NewsHour
Large tornado plows through Little Rock, Arkansas
Large tornado plows through Little Rock, Arkansas
Clip: S2023 E90 | 2:39
Debate over raising debt ceiling heats up on Capitol Hill
Watch 6:05
PBS NewsHour
Debate over raising debt ceiling heats up on Capitol Hill
Debate over raising debt ceiling heats up on Capitol Hill
Clip: S2023 E89 | 6:05
D.C. phases out COVID-era hotel housing program for homeless
Watch 7:34
PBS NewsHour
D.C. phases out COVID-era hotel housing program for homeless
D.C. phases out its COVID-era hotel housing program for homeless people
Clip: S2023 E89 | 7:34
Russia arrests American journalist on spying charges
Watch 12:17
PBS NewsHour
Russia arrests American journalist on spying charges
Russia arrests American journalist Evan Gershkovich on spying charges
Clip: S2023 E89 | 12:17
'Nine Parts' explores lives of Iraqi women after war
Watch 7:56
PBS NewsHour
'Nine Parts' explores lives of Iraqi women after war
New film 'Nine Parts' explores lives of Iraqi women after U.S. invasion
Clip: S2023 E89 | 7:56
Political satirist Mark Russell dies at 90
Watch 1:07
PBS NewsHour
Political satirist Mark Russell dies at 90
Political satirist and comedian Mark Russell dies at 90
Clip: S2023 E89 | 1:07
Judge rules against key ACA preventative care requirements
Watch 5:18
PBS NewsHour
Judge rules against key ACA preventative care requirements
Federal judge rules against key preventative care requirements of Affordable Care Act
Clip: S2023 E89 | 5:18
All
  • All
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2023
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2022
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2021
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2020
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2019
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2018
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2017
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2016
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2015
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2014
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2013
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2012
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2011
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2010
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2009
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2008
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2007
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2006
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2005
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2004
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2003
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2001
  • PBS NewsHour Season 1999
  • PBS NewsHour Season 1997
  • PBS NewsHour Season 1991
  • PBS NewsHour Season 1987
  • PBS NewsHour Season 1985
March 30, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode
Watch 56:46
PBS NewsHour
March 30, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode
March 30, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode
Episode: S2023 E89 | 56:46
March 29, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode
Watch 57:46
PBS NewsHour
March 29, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode
March 29, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode
Episode: S2023 E88 | 57:46
March 28, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode
Watch 57:46
PBS NewsHour
March 28, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode
March 28, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode
Episode: S2023 E87 | 57:46
March 27, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode
Watch 56:45
PBS NewsHour
March 27, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode
March 27, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode
Episode: S2023 E86 | 56:45
March 26, 2023 - PBS News Weekend full episode
Watch 26:45
PBS NewsHour
March 26, 2023 - PBS News Weekend full episode
March 26, 2023 - PBS News Weekend full episode
Episode: S2023 E85 | 26:45
March 25, 2023 - PBS News Weekend full episode
Watch 26:44
PBS NewsHour
March 25, 2023 - PBS News Weekend full episode
March 25, 2023 - PBS News Weekend full episode
Episode: S2023 E84 | 26:44
March 24, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode
Watch 57:46
PBS NewsHour
March 24, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode
March 24, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode
Episode: S2023 E83 | 57:46
March 23, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode
Watch 57:46
PBS NewsHour
March 23, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode
March 23, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode
Episode: S2023 E82 | 57:46
March 22, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode
Watch 57:46
PBS NewsHour
March 22, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode
March 22, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode
Episode: S2023 E81 | 57:46
March 21, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode
Watch 57:46
PBS NewsHour
March 21, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode
March 21, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode
Episode: S2023 E80 | 57:46