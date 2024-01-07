© 2024 Ideastream Public Media

January 7, 2024 - PBS News Weekend full episode

Season 2024 Episode 7

Sunday on PBS News Weekend, the worsening humanitarian crisis for children in Gaza, as Israel’s war with Hamas enters its fourth month. Then, how some children around the U.S. born during the pandemic are struggling with speech delays, and what one state is doing to help them catch up. Plus, a look inside an investigation into lingering concerns about a widely used breathing machine.

Aired: 01/06/24
Major corporate funding for the PBS NewsHour is provided by Care.com, Consumer Cellular, and Fidelity. Funding for the PBS NewsHour Weekend is provided by Mutual of America. For a complete list of funders for the PBS NewsHour and PBS NewsHour weekend, click here.
