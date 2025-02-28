February 28, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode

© 2025 Ideastream Public Media

Friday on the News Hour, Trump and Zelenskyy spar in a stunning public display of devolving relations over efforts to negotiate an end to the war Russia started. The Trump administration slashes more government jobs, including weather forecasters, as judges put a halt to some of the mass firings. Plus, Brooks and Capehart give their analysis on another turbulent week in Washington.

Aired: 02/27/25
Extras
Watch 3:44
PBS NewsHour
Scientific impact of cuts to NOAA, National Weather Service
The scientific impact of Trump's cuts to NOAA and the National Weather Service
Clip: S2025 E59 | 3:44
Watch 9:22
PBS NewsHour
Brooks and Capehart on Trump's altercation with Zelenskyy
Brooks and Capehart on the implications of Trump's altercation with Zelenskyy
Clip: S2025 E59 | 9:22
Watch 7:52
PBS NewsHour
Fernanda Torres on emotion behind role in 'I'm Still Here'
Oscar nominee Fernanda Torres on the emotion behind her role in 'I'm Still Here'
Clip: S2025 E59 | 7:52
Watch 7:30
PBS NewsHour
Historian analyzes devolving U.S.-Ukraine relations
Historian analyzes devolving relations between U.S. and Ukraine after Oval Office spat
Clip: S2025 E59 | 7:30
Watch 4:58
PBS NewsHour
News Wrap: First phase of Israel-Hamas ceasefire ending
News Wrap: First phase of Israel-Hamas ceasefire ending as talks for second continue
Clip: S2025 E59 | 4:58
Watch 5:26
PBS NewsHour
DOGE continues hollowing of workforce after firing 30,000
DOGE continues to hollow federal workforce after already firing more than 30,000
Clip: S2025 E59 | 5:26
Watch 7:30
PBS NewsHour
In clash with Zelenskyy, Trump deepens diplomatic rift
In clash with Zelenskyy, Trump deepens diplomatic rift over Russia's war in Ukraine
Clip: S2025 E59 | 7:30
Watch 5:21
PBS NewsHour
Lawler on Zelenskyy-Trump clash: 'Only winner was Putin'
'The only winner was Putin': GOP Rep. Lawler says after Trump's argument with Zelenskyy
Clip: S2025 E59 | 5:21
Watch 57:46
PBS NewsHour
February 27, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
February 27, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2025 E58 | 57:46
Watch 3:05
PBS NewsHour
Remembering the life and legendary career of Gene Hackman
Remembering the life and legendary career of actor Gene Hackman
Clip: S2025 E58 | 3:05
