Independent Lens

Three Chaplains

Season 25 Episode 3 | 55m 43s

Muslim chaplains uphold the First Amendment and vow to protect service members' right to practice their faith freely, despite facing long-held prejudice and disapproval from their own communities. The Muslim chaplains work hard to ensure that all service members have access to religious materials, services, and resources regardless of the religious beliefs they hold.

Aired: 11/05/23 | Expires: 11/06/26
Clip: S26 E14 | 5:10
Independent Lens
Who is Michael Jang?
An elusive photographer uses street art tactics to share his previously unknown work with the world.
Episode: S26 E19
Independent Lens
And So It Begins
See how the Philippines' tense race for president in 2022 became the nation's fight for its soul.
Episode: S26 E18
Independent Lens
Matter of Mind: My Alzheimer's
Three families are transformed when a loved one is diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease.
Episode: S26 E17
Independent Lens
Free For All: The Public Library
How public libraries shaped a nation and remain a beloved sanctuary for Americans today.
Episode: S26 E16
Watch 1:22:07
Independent Lens
WE WANT THE FUNK!
The syncopated story of funk music, from its roots to the explosion of '70s urban funk and beyond.
Episode: S26 E15 | 1:22:07
Watch 1:24:52
Independent Lens
Home Court
The coming-of-age story and rise of Ashley Chea, a Cambodian American basketball prodigy.
Episode: S26 E14 | 1:24:52
Watch 1:24:55
Independent Lens
Bike Vessel
Father and son bond on an ambitious 350-mile bike ride in this portrait of familial love.
Episode: S26 E13 | 1:24:55
Watch 1:25:02
Independent Lens
Skin of Glass
How the turbulent history of her architect father's iconic building reflects Brazil's own struggles.
Episode: S26 E12 | 1:25:02
Watch 1:23:21
Independent Lens
The In Between
A filmmaker returns to her hometown on the U.S.-Mexico border to reflect on growing up fronterizo.
Episode: S26 E11 | 1:23:21
Watch 1:24:40
Independent Lens
The Strike
How a small hunger strike against solitary confinement turned into a massive statewide protest.
Episode: S26 E10 | 1:24:40