Independent Lens

RUMBLE: The Indians Who Rocked The World

Season 20 Episode 8 | 1hr 25m 30s

RUMBLE is the electric story of how Native American influence shaped rock and roll, a missing chapter in music history.

Aired: 01/20/19 | Expires: 12/01/21
Watch 0:30
Independent Lens
Trailer | Matter of Mind: My Alzheimer's
An intimate portrayal of three families confronting the unique challenges of Alzheimer’s.
Preview: S26 E17 | 0:30
Watch 0:30
Independent Lens
Trailer | Who Is Michael Jang?
An elusive photographer uses street art tactics to share his previously unknown work with the world.
Preview: S26 E19 | 0:30
Watch 0:30
Independent Lens
Trailer | And So It Begins
See how the Philippines' tense race for president in 2022 became the nation's fight for its soul.
Preview: S26 E18 | 0:30
Watch 0:30
Independent Lens
Trailer | WE WANT THE FUNK!
The dynamic story of funk music, from early roots to the explosion of '70s urban funk to influences.
Preview: S26 E15 | 0:30
Watch 0:30
Independent Lens
Trailer | Free For All: The Public Library
The story of how public libraries came to be free and open for all Americans—and remain so.
Preview: S26 E16 | 0:30
Watch 8:02
Independent Lens
Home Court Advantage Ep 4
Flintridge Prep basketball coach Jayme Kiyomura Chan leads with care both on and off the court.
Clip: S26 E14 | 8:02
Watch 5:30
Independent Lens
Home Court Advantage Ep 3
Edreece Arghandiwal shares his story and success as the co-founder of Oakland's USL soccer teams.
Clip: S26 E14 | 5:30
Watch 1:22:07
Independent Lens
WE WANT THE FUNK!
The syncopated story of funk music, from its roots to the explosion of '70s urban funk and beyond.
Episode: S26 E15 | 1:22:07
Watch 5:10
Independent Lens
Home Court Advantage Ep 2
Home Court Advantage Ep 2
Clip: S26 E14 | 5:10
Watch 6:07
Independent Lens
Home Court Advantage Ep 1
While training our host, crossfit guru Jamie Hagiya shares her journey from hoops to fitness force.
Clip: S26 E14 | 6:07
Independent Lens
Who is Michael Jang?
An elusive photographer uses street art tactics to share his previously unknown work with the world.
Episode: S26 E19
Independent Lens
And So It Begins
See how the Philippines' tense race for president in 2022 became the nation's fight for its soul.
Episode: S26 E18
Watch 54:20
Independent Lens
Matter of Mind: My Alzheimer's
Three families are transformed when a loved one is diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease.
Episode: S26 E17 | 54:20
Watch 1:24:21
Independent Lens
Free For All: The Public Library
How public libraries shaped a nation and remain a beloved sanctuary for Americans today.
Episode: S26 E16 | 1:24:21
Watch 1:22:07
Independent Lens
WE WANT THE FUNK!
The syncopated story of funk music, from its roots to the explosion of '70s urban funk and beyond.
Episode: S26 E15 | 1:22:07
Watch 1:24:52
Independent Lens
Home Court
The coming-of-age story and rise of Ashley Chea, a Cambodian American basketball prodigy.
Episode: S26 E14 | 1:24:52
Watch 1:24:55
Independent Lens
Bike Vessel
Father and son bond on an ambitious 350-mile bike ride in this portrait of familial love.
Episode: S26 E13 | 1:24:55
Watch 1:25:02
Independent Lens
Skin of Glass
How the turbulent history of her architect father's iconic building reflects Brazil's own struggles.
Episode: S26 E12 | 1:25:02
Watch 1:23:21
Independent Lens
The In Between
A filmmaker returns to her hometown on the U.S.-Mexico border to reflect on growing up fronterizo.
Episode: S26 E11 | 1:23:21
Watch 1:24:40
Independent Lens
The Strike
How a small hunger strike against solitary confinement turned into a massive statewide protest.
Episode: S26 E10 | 1:24:40