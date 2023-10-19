Shattered Dreams of Peace: The Road to Oslo

Extras
How Republican Sen. Mitch McConnell helped transform the Supreme Court and U.S. politics.
A brief history of voting rights in America and the impact of voter disenfranchisement.
She escaped the deadliest and most destructive fire in California’s history.
Elon Musk’s long and often troubled relationship with Twitter.
The Houston Astros cheating scandal and what it says about baseball today.
The story of one journalist’s battle to defend free speech in Putin’s Russia.
A two-part special looking at a little-known "two-strikes" law, and pregnancy in prison.
How a former West Point cadet got life in prison under a "two-strikes" law.
A powerful and unforgettable window into the lives of incarcerated pregnant women.
How Russian President Vladimir Putin reached this moment of crisis.
Inside the protests that rocked Iran after the death of a young woman in police custody.
