Frontline

Crime Scene: Bucha/After Zero Tolerance

Season 2022 Episode 16 | 54m 23s

FRONTLINE, The Associated Press and SITU investigate Russian war crimes by mapping the atrocities in Bucha, Ukraine, through eyewitness accounts, videos and exclusive 3D data. Also in this 2-part hour, the story of a family’s struggle to reunite after being separated at the U.S.-Mexico border.

Aired: 12/05/22
Crime Scene: Bucha/After Zero Tolerance
Funding for FRONTLINE is provided through the support of PBS viewers and by the Corporation for Public Broadcasting.
Global Spyware Scandal: Exposing Pegasus Preview
Watch 0:31
Frontline
Global Spyware Scandal: Exposing Pegasus Preview
Investigating the spyware Pegasus, sold to governments by the Israeli company NSO group.
Preview: S2023 E1 | 0:31
"Crime Scene: Bucha" - Preview
Watch 0:31
Frontline
"Crime Scene: Bucha" - Preview
FRONTLINE, The Associated Press and SITU map the atrocities in Bucha, Ukraine.
Preview: S2022 E16 | 0:31
After Zero Tolerance
Watch 28:59
Frontline
After Zero Tolerance
A family’s struggle to reunite after being separated at the U.S.-Mexico border.
Clip: S2022 E16 | 28:59
Crime Scene: Bucha
Watch 25:13
Frontline
Crime Scene: Bucha
FRONTLINE, The Associated Press and SITU map the atrocities in Bucha, Ukraine.
Clip: S2022 E16 | 25:13
"Putin's War at Home" - Preview
Watch 0:31
Frontline
"Putin's War at Home" - Preview
Defiant Russians push back against Putin’s crackdown on critics of the war in Ukraine.
Preview: 0:31
"Lies, Politics and Democracy" - Preview
Watch 0:31
Frontline
"Lies, Politics and Democracy" - Preview
A look at political leaders and choices they made that threatened American democracy.
Preview: 0:31
"Afghanistan Undercover" - Preview
Watch 0:31
Frontline
"Afghanistan Undercover" - Preview
An undercover investigation into the Taliban’s crackdown on women in Afghanistan.
Preview: S2022 E11 | 0:31
Afghanistan Undercover
Watch 54:23
Frontline
Afghanistan Undercover
An undercover investigation into the Taliban’s crackdown on women in Afghanistan.
Episode: S2022 E11 | 54:23
"Ukraine: Life Under Russia's Attack" - Preview
Watch 0:31
Frontline
"Ukraine: Life Under Russia's Attack" - Preview
A dramatic and intimate look inside the Russian assault on Kharkiv.
Preview: S2022 E10 | 0:31
Ukraine: Life Under Russia's Attack
Watch 54:22
Frontline
Ukraine: Life Under Russia's Attack
A dramatic and intimate look inside the Russian assault on Kharkiv.
Episode: S2022 E10 | 54:22
Global Spyware Scandal: Exposing Pegasus Preview
Frontline
Global Spyware Scandal: Exposing Pegasus (Part 1)
Investigating the powerful spyware called Pegasus sold to governments around the world.
Episode: S2023 E1
Afghanistan Undercover
Watch 54:23
Frontline
Afghanistan Undercover
An undercover investigation into the Taliban’s crackdown on women in Afghanistan.
Episode: S2022 E11 | 54:23
Ukraine: Life Under Russia's Attack
Watch 54:22
Frontline
Ukraine: Life Under Russia's Attack
A dramatic and intimate look inside the Russian assault on Kharkiv.
Episode: S2022 E10 | 54:22
Facing Eviction
Watch 54:23
Frontline
Facing Eviction
Families struggle to keep homes during the pandemic, despite a federal ban on evictions.
Episode: S2022 E9 | 54:23
Police on Trial
Watch 1:24:23
Frontline
Police on Trial
An investigation of the Minneapolis police in the aftermath of George Floyd's murder.
Episode: S2022 E8 | 1:24:23
The Power of Big Oil (Part Three: Delay)
Watch 54:22
Frontline
The Power of Big Oil (Part Three: Delay)
The fossil fuel industry’s history of casting doubt and delaying action on climate change.
Episode: S2022 E7 | 54:22
The Power of Big Oil (Part Two: Doubt)
Watch 54:52
Frontline
The Power of Big Oil (Part Two: Doubt)
The fossil fuel industry’s history of casting doubt and delaying action on climate change.
Episode: S2022 E6 | 54:52
The Power of Big Oil (Part One: Denial)
Watch 1:25:17
Frontline
The Power of Big Oil (Part One: Denial)
The fossil fuel industry’s history of casting doubt and delaying action on climate change.
Episode: S2022 E5 | 1:25:17
Plot to Overturn the Election
Watch 54:23
Frontline
Plot to Overturn the Election
How lies about election fraud in 2020 made their way to the center of American politics.
Episode: S2022 E4 | 54:23
Pelosi's Power
Watch 1:24:23
Frontline
Pelosi's Power
An examination of the powerful and polarizing House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.
Episode: S2022 E3 | 1:24:23