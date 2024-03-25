© 2024 Ideastream Public Media

Frontline

Children of Ukraine

Season 2024 Episode 3

FRONTLINE examines how thousands of Ukrainian children have been taken and held in Russian-controlled territory since Russia’s 2022 invasion of Ukraine. The documentary follows Ukrainian families searching for their missing children, organizations investigating the alleged abductions and Ukrainian teenagers who escaped and say they were subjected to Russian propaganda.

Aired: 04/15/24
Funding for FRONTLINE is provided through the support of PBS viewers and by the Corporation for Public Broadcasting.
