The City Club Forum

The Rediscovery of America: Native Peoples and the Unmaking of U.S. History

Season 29 Episode 13 | 56m 46s

Join the City Club as we hear from Ned Blackhawk, the 2024 Anisfield-Wolf Book Award Winner in Nonfiction, on the critical importance of Native history not only to U.S. history, but also, and urgently, to Native Americans themselves.

Aired: 09/26/24
