© 2024 Ideastream Public Media

1375 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44115
(216) 916-6100 | (877) 399-3307

WKSU is a public media service licensed to Kent State University and operated by Ideastream Public Media.
Donate Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The City Club Forum

The Future of the Community Development Ecosystem

Season 28 Episode 13 | 56m 46s

Greater Cleveland is home to a vibrant and diverse community development ecosystem, with all entities aiming for equitable revitalization throughout Cleveland's neighborhoods. The social determinants of health, economic development, philanthropy, and the private and public sectors have converged in clear trends in community development--both here in Cleveland, as well as nationwide.

Aired: 01/11/24
Extras
Watch 56:46
The City Club Forum
2023 State of Downtown
A recent report released by Downtown Cleveland revealed significant population increases.
Episode: S28 E12 | 56:46
Watch 56:46
The City Club Forum
The Golem of Brooklyn
Adam Mansbach is back with his latest novel, The Golem of Brooklyn.
Episode: S28 E11 | 56:46
Watch 56:46
The City Club Forum
Remarks from German Marshall Fund's Heather Conley
The German Marshall Fund strives to champion democratic values.
Episode: S28 E10 | 56:46
Watch 56:46
The City Club Forum
Not Just a Pipe: Bottled Water's Link to Governmental Distru
For many Americans, water does not get a second thought after pulling their kitchen tap.
Episode: S28 E9 | 56:46
Watch 56:46
The City Club Forum
Remarks from Eric Fingerhut
Eric Fingerhut is the President and CEO of The Jewish Federations of North America.
Episode: S28 E8 | 56:46
Watch 56:46
The City Club Forum
A Conversation with Cleveland's College Presidents
Cleveland's college presidents led a conversation about the future of higher education.
Episode: S28 E7 | 56:46
Watch 56:46
The City Club Forum
The Next Generation of Philanthropy
Alesha Washington has extensive knowledge of public policy in Northeast Ohio.
Episode: S28 E6 | 56:46
Watch 56:46
The City Club Forum
Remarks from Her Excellency Oksana Markarova
Remarks from Her Excellency Oksana Markarova, Ambassador of Ukraine to the United States
Episode: S28 E5 | 56:46
Watch 56:46
The City Club Forum
Remarks from Her Excellency Geraldine Byrne Nason, Ambassado
Ambassador Geraldine Byrne Nason assumed her role to the United States in August 2022.
Episode: S28 E4 | 56:46
Watch 56:44
The City Club Forum
2023 State of the Great Lakes
Climate change has led to increased rainfall and reduced water quality.
Episode: S28 E3 | 56:44
All
  • All
  • The City Club Forum Season 28
  • The City Club Forum Season 27
  • The City Club Forum Season 26
  • The City Club Forum Season 25
  • The City Club Forum Season 24
  • The City Club Forum Season 23
  • The City Club Forum Season 22
  • The City Club Forum Season 21
  • The City Club Forum Season 20
  • The City Club Forum Season 19
  • The City Club Forum Season 18
Watch 56:46
The City Club Forum
2023 State of Downtown
A recent report released by Downtown Cleveland revealed significant population increases.
Episode: S28 E12 | 56:46
Watch 56:46
The City Club Forum
The Golem of Brooklyn
Adam Mansbach is back with his latest novel, The Golem of Brooklyn.
Episode: S28 E11 | 56:46
Watch 56:46
The City Club Forum
Remarks from German Marshall Fund's Heather Conley
The German Marshall Fund strives to champion democratic values.
Episode: S28 E10 | 56:46
Watch 56:46
The City Club Forum
Not Just a Pipe: Bottled Water's Link to Governmental Distru
For many Americans, water does not get a second thought after pulling their kitchen tap.
Episode: S28 E9 | 56:46
Watch 56:46
The City Club Forum
Remarks from Eric Fingerhut
Eric Fingerhut is the President and CEO of The Jewish Federations of North America.
Episode: S28 E8 | 56:46
Watch 56:46
The City Club Forum
A Conversation with Cleveland's College Presidents
Cleveland's college presidents led a conversation about the future of higher education.
Episode: S28 E7 | 56:46
Watch 56:46
The City Club Forum
The Next Generation of Philanthropy
Alesha Washington has extensive knowledge of public policy in Northeast Ohio.
Episode: S28 E6 | 56:46
Watch 56:46
The City Club Forum
Remarks from Her Excellency Oksana Markarova
Remarks from Her Excellency Oksana Markarova, Ambassador of Ukraine to the United States
Episode: S28 E5 | 56:46
Watch 56:46
The City Club Forum
Remarks from Her Excellency Geraldine Byrne Nason, Ambassado
Ambassador Geraldine Byrne Nason assumed her role to the United States in August 2022.
Episode: S28 E4 | 56:46
Watch 56:44
The City Club Forum
2023 State of the Great Lakes
Climate change has led to increased rainfall and reduced water quality.
Episode: S28 E3 | 56:44