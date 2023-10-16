Systems Change in the Workforce

Extras
Blitz Bazawule is also an author, visual artist, rapper, and director of THE COLOR PURPLE
Charlayne Hunter-Gault is a civil rights icon and a veteran journalist.
James Free talks about a long-term presence on the Moon.
Cleveland Mayor Justin M. Bibb and Cincinnati Mayor Aftab Pureval will join us.
The Glenville Tarblooders entered the Ohio Division IV state championship game.
Join us for a conversation about racial progress and white supremacy with Wesley Lowery.
A conversation about putting voting on Issue 1 Aug. 8, changing Ohio's constitution.
Dr. Jag Singh discusses his new book and the future of Artificial Intelligence.
Join the City Club to talk about the evolution of women’s basketball in Cleveland.
Ronn Richard share insights and lessons from his tenure at the Cleveland Foundation.
