The City Club Forum

Systems Change in the Workforce

Season 27 Episode 91 | 56m 49s

As the CEO of Incept since 2012, Sam Falletta oversees customer acquisition strategies and outreach for major global companies, including Microsoft, Ford, and Honda. Under his leadership, the Canton-based marketing company has grown and is consistently recognized as a leader in its field and in the Northeast Ohio business community.

Aired: 10/15/23
The City Club Forum
A Conversation with Blitz Bazawule
Blitz Bazawule is also an author, visual artist, rapper, and director of THE COLOR PURPLE
Episode: S27 E90 | 56:46
Watch 56:46
The City Club Forum
My People: Five Decades of Writing About Black Lives
Charlayne Hunter-Gault is a civil rights icon and a veteran journalist.
Episode: S27 E89 | 56:46
Watch 56:49
The City Club Forum
The Next Giant Leap: From the Moon to Mars
James Free talks about a long-term presence on the Moon.
Episode: S27 E88 | 56:49
Watch 56:46
The City Club Forum
Leading Cities: Building Democracy and Governing in Ohio
Cleveland Mayor Justin M. Bibb and Cincinnati Mayor Aftab Pureval will join us.
Episode: S27 E87 | 56:46
Watch 55:25
The City Club Forum
A Conversation with Glenville Tarblooders Coach Ginn
The Glenville Tarblooders entered the Ohio Division IV state championship game.
Episode: S27 E86 | 55:25
Watch 56:15
The City Club Forum
A Changing Nation and the Cost of Progress
Join us for a conversation about racial progress and white supremacy with Wesley Lowery.
Episode: S27 E85 | 56:15
Watch 56:46
The City Club Forum
State Issue 1
A conversation about putting voting on Issue 1 Aug. 8, changing Ohio's constitution.
Episode: S27 E84 | 56:46
Watch 56:46
The City Club Forum
Future Care: Sensors, Artificial Intelligence and Medicine
Dr. Jag Singh discusses his new book and the future of Artificial Intelligence.
Episode: S27 E83 | 56:46
Watch 56:35
The City Club Forum
Past, Present, and Future of Women’s Basketball in Cleveland
Join the City Club to talk about the evolution of women’s basketball in Cleveland.
Episode: S27 E82 | 56:35
Watch 56:46
The City Club Forum
Ronn Richard Reflects 20 Years at the Cleveland Foundation
Ronn Richard share insights and lessons from his tenure at the Cleveland Foundation.
Episode: S27 E81 | 56:46
