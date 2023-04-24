© 2023 Ideastream Public Media

The City Club Forum

A Conversation with Ambassador Gina Abercrombie-Winstanley

Season 27 Episode 70 | 56m 46s

As Chief Diversity and Inclusion Officer for the U.S. Department of State, Ambassador Gina Abercrombie-Winstanley is tasked with creating a more diverse, equitable, and inclusive department. As the first person in her role, Amb. Abercrombie-Winstanley oversees the department’s five-year Diversity, Equity, Inclusion, and Accessibility (DEIA) Strategic Plan.

Aired: 04/23/23
A Conversation with Ambassador Gina Abercrombie-Winstanley
Transforming the Midwest from Rust Belt to Tech Belt
Watch 56:41
The City Club Forum
Transforming the Midwest from Rust Belt to Tech Belt
Rebecca Fannin is well suited to tell the story of industry in the Midwest.
Episode: S27 E69 | 56:41
Defying Expectations: The Next Era of Guardians Baseball
Watch 56:46
The City Club Forum
Defying Expectations: The Next Era of Guardians Baseball
While this unforgettable 2022 season has ended, what is next in this era of the Guardians?
Episode: S27 E68 | 56:46
Rule of Law? The State of the U.S. Federal Judiciary
Watch 55:56
The City Club Forum
Rule of Law? The State of the U.S. Federal Judiciary
Senator Sheldon Whitehouse and Dahlia Lithwick discuss their book and the judiciary.
Episode: S27 E67 | 55:56
On the Frontlines: Filming Ukraine's Fight for Freedom
Watch 56:46
The City Club Forum
On the Frontlines: Filming Ukraine's Fight for Freedom
Learning about the challenges of filming a war documentary in Ukraine.
Episode: S27 E66 | 56:46
2023 High School Debate Championship
Watch 56:46
The City Club Forum
2023 High School Debate Championship
The City Club of Cleveland hosts the annual High School Debate Championship.
Episode: S27 E64 | 56:46
Remarks from The Hon. Wendy Sherman, Deputy Secretary of the
Watch 56:46
The City Club Forum
Remarks from The Hon. Wendy Sherman, Deputy Secretary of the
Deputy Secretary Wendy Sherman talks about the work of the State Department.
Episode: S27 E65 | 56:46
Remarks from Congressman Dave Joyce
Watch 56:46
The City Club Forum
Remarks from Congressman Dave Joyce
Congressman Dave Joyce shares his priorities for the 118th Congress at the City Club.
Episode: S27 E63 | 56:46
The Blueprint for Ohio’s Economic Future A Conversation with
Watch 56:37
The City Club Forum
The Blueprint for Ohio’s Economic Future A Conversation with
Steve Stivers was selected to lead the Ohio Chamber of Commerce as President and CEO.
Episode: S27 E62 | 56:37
Advancing Racial Equity Through the Power of Black Giving
Watch 55:26
The City Club Forum
Advancing Racial Equity Through the Power of Black Giving
Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb talks about Black philanthropy.
Episode: S27 E61 | 55:26
Our First Scientists: The Power of Native American Represent
Watch 56:46
The City Club Forum
Our First Scientists: The Power of Native American Represent
Native Americans are these land's first scientists and innovators.
Episode: S27 E60 | 56:46
