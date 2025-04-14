© 2025 Ideastream Public Media

The City Club Forum

An Urban Agenda for Cleveland

Season 30 Episode 29 | 56m 46s

Join us at the City Club as we hear from key leadership engaged in the urban agenda to discuss its aims, confront its challenges, and to celebrate its potential for significant impact.

Aired: 04/13/25
Watch 56:46
The City Club Forum
Guarding the Land: A Conversation with the 2024 American League Manager of the Year
Join us at the City Club as we hear from the 2024 AL Manager of the Year Stephen Vogt.
Episode: S30 E30 | 56:46
Watch 56:40
The City Club Forum
Astronaut Sally Ride's Legacy, LGBTQ+ Rights, and Progress for Women in STEM
Join us at the City Club to learn from the life and legacy of Sally Ride.
Episode: S30 E28 | 56:40
Watch 56:46
The City Club Forum
The Purpose and Power of Place-based Philanthropy in Cleveland and Detroit
The Cleveland Foundation and Kresge Foundation have worked to improve the lives of residents.
Episode: S30 E27 | 56:46
Watch 56:46
The City Club Forum
The State of DEI
We'll assess the state of DEI, the meaning of this moment, and the prospects for the future.
Episode: S30 E26 | 56:46
Watch 56:46
The City Club Forum
2025 High School Debate Championship
The top two area high school debaters square off in a classic "Lincoln-Douglas" style debate.
Episode: S30 E25 | 56:46
Watch 56:35
The City Club Forum
Proof of Performance: Assessing the First 50 Days of Trump 2.0
Join us to hear from regional Republican leaders who threw their support behind President Trump.
Episode: S30 E24 | 56:35
Watch 56:49
The City Club Forum
Amplifying the Voices of Black Women, A Project Noir Update
Join us at the City Club as we hear about how Northeast Ohio can become a leader in racial equity.
Episode: S30 E23 | 56:49
Watch 56:46
The City Club Forum
Man of Steel: A Conversation with Cleveland-Cliffs CEO Lourenco Goncalves
Join us at the City Club as we hear from Cleveland-Cliffs CEO Lourenco Goncalves.
Episode: S30 E22 | 56:46
Watch 56:49
The City Club Forum
The Case for Cities
Join us at the City Club as we hear from the book's authors and experts in urban planning.
Episode: S30 E21 | 56:49
Watch 56:46
The City Club Forum
10 Years of Cleveland's Consent Decree
The City of Cleveland is under a consent decree with the U.S. Department of Justice.
Episode: S30 E20 | 56:46
