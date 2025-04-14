An Urban Agenda for Cleveland

Extras
Join us at the City Club as we hear from the 2024 AL Manager of the Year Stephen Vogt.
Join us at the City Club to learn from the life and legacy of Sally Ride.
The Cleveland Foundation and Kresge Foundation have worked to improve the lives of residents.
We'll assess the state of DEI, the meaning of this moment, and the prospects for the future.
The top two area high school debaters square off in a classic "Lincoln-Douglas" style debate.
Join us to hear from regional Republican leaders who threw their support behind President Trump.
Join us at the City Club as we hear about how Northeast Ohio can become a leader in racial equity.
Join us at the City Club as we hear from Cleveland-Cliffs CEO Lourenco Goncalves.
Join us at the City Club as we hear from the book's authors and experts in urban planning.
The City of Cleveland is under a consent decree with the U.S. Department of Justice.
