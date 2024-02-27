Extras
After catching Sylvester with Joyce's salary envelope, Rosalind confronts Joyce.
Sister Veronica and Sister Monica Joan exchange some heated words.
Miss Higgins is paid a visit from her long lost son, Victor.
Fred accidentally orders too many turnips.
With an excess supply of turnips, Fred does his best to sell them.
Nonnatus House welcomes a mysterious visitor, who claims to be Joyce’s cousin.
It’s summertime, and a young mother goes into labor amid Violet's first event as mayor.
The pupil midwives prepare for their final exams; two young brothers are found abandoned.
Preparations are underway for Poplar residents' day excursion to the beach.
Miss Higgins, perennially a responsible driver, navigates Lindy to the maternity ward.
Call the Midwife Season 13
Call the Midwife Season 12
Call the Midwife Season 11
Call the Midwife Season 10
Call the Midwife Season 9
Call the Midwife Season 8
Call the Midwife Season 5
Call the Midwife Season 2
Miss Higgins receives an unexpected visitor, and Poplar votes for its Mother of the Year.
Joyce receives an unexpected visitor and a teenage mother reveals a disturbing truth.
An urgent phone call received by anxious Trixie leads to dire consequences for a patient.
The team is thrown into turmoil when a newborn is diagnosed with bilateral hip dysplasia.
Shelagh and Joyce assist a heavily pregnant woman whose new flat is infested with mold.
Nonnatus House kicks off a new pupil midwife training.
Two weeks before Christmas, delicate situations cause uncertainty for the midwifes.
The wedding day arrives, but a horrific car crash turns into a race against time.
Preparations for the big wedding are underway; Nancy visits a homeless family.