From new locations to new relationships - the cast of preview changes in Season 12.
An emergency gastroenteritis outbreak is declared at the Nonnatus House.
As Nancy harbors a secret of her own, Sister Veronica’s new case shocks Nonnatus house.
Lucille struggles with her mental and emotional health.
It’s 1968, and the nuns and nurses of Nonnatus House return for midwifery and family life.
With Christmas near, life in Poplar is returning to normal after the terrible train crash.
Matthew might be ready to pop the question to Trixie...
Binge classic Call the Midwife Holiday Specials and get ready for the all-new episode.
Returning from her vacation early, Nurse Crane finds Nonnatus in disarray.
Sister Francis takes initiative to help an overwhelmed new mother.
Call the Midwife Season 12
Call the Midwife Season 11
Call the Midwife Season 10
Call the Midwife Season 9
Call the Midwife Season 8
Call the Midwife Season 2
Nancy oversees a child born out of wedlock, taking a very unexpected and shocking turn.
The midwives welcome Sister Veronica, who's an instant hit with everyone – almost.
The aftermath of a tragic incident in the heart of Poplar ripples through the community.
An unforeseen event in Poplar means that Nonnatus House suffers its biggest threat yet.
Sister Monica Joan seeks advice from an eccentric clairvoyant.
Trixie is assigned to a complicated case involving a paraplegic husband.
Sister Hilda and Dr. Turner support a young father with a lung condition.