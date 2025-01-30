© 2025 Ideastream Public Media

1375 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44115
(216) 916-6100 | (877) 399-3307

WKSU is a public media service licensed to Kent State University and operated by Ideastream Public Media.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Ask This Old House

E15 | 3D Printed Homes, Square Bowl | Ask This Old House

Season 23 Episode 15 | 23m 42s

Ross Trethewey travels to Austin to visit a company that is building homes using 3D printing to learn about the process and how they differ from classic stick-built homes; AskTOH spotlights Aaron Smith, a dedicated landscaper in Detroit who is making a difference through community-focused and sustainable initiatives; Tom Silva and Kevin O'Connor use a lathe to turn a square bowl with legs.

Aired: 02/12/25 | Expires: 02/27/25
Funding for THIS OLD HOUSE is provided by The Home Depot and Renewal By Andersen.
Extras
Watch 23:42
Ask This Old House
E5 | Medicine Cabinet, Chimney Crown | Ask This Old House
Nathan installs a bathroom recessed cabinet; Mark repairs a chimney crown.
Episode: S23 E5 | 23:42
Watch 23:42
Ask This Old House
E8 | Little Free Library | Ask This Old House
Tom builds, paints, and installs a Little Free Library for an elementary school.
Episode: S21 E8 | 23:42
Watch 23:42
Ask This Old House
E7 | Paint Tile, Water Tank Replacement | Ask This Old House
Richard replaces a water heater; Tom assesses woodpecker damage; Mauro paints tile.
Episode: S21 E7 | 23:42
Watch 3:53
Ask This Old House
Ask TOH Sneak Peek | The 16th Season of Ask This Old House
America’s most trusted home improvement team hits the road again
Preview: S16 | 3:53
Watch 2:27
Ask This Old House
The 14th Season of Ask This Old House
In Season 14, Ask This Old House crew is hitting the road
Preview: S14 | 2:27
Watch 2:11
Ask This Old House
Ask TOH | Helping a Boston Marathon Bombing Victim
Tom Silva & Kevin O'Connor help Boston Marathon bombing victim Karen Rand.
Preview: S12 | 2:11
Watch 0:45
Ask This Old House
Ask TOH | Making Homes Accessible
In this episode, we help two homeowners with disabilities make their homes more accessible
Preview: S12 | 0:45
Watch 0:45
Ask This Old House
Preview: Ask TOH | 300th Episode
To celebrate 300 episodes, the guys look back at some of their best moments.
Preview: S12 | 0:45
Watch 2:12
Ask This Old House
Ask TOH | Fooling Around
To celebrate 300 episodes, the guys look at some goofy moments from the past 12 years.
Clip: S12 | 2:12
All
  • All
  • Season 23 | Ask This Old House
  • S22 Ask This Old House
  • S21 Ask This Old House
  • Season 20 - Ask This Old House
  • Ask This Old House
  • Ask This Old House Season 18
  • Ask This Old House
  • Ask This Old House
  • Ask This Old House Season 15
  • Ask This Old House Season 14
  • Ask This Old House Season 13
Watch 23:42
Ask This Old House
E14 | Paint Wainscoting, Sandbox | Ask This Old House
Mauro paints wainscoting; what to know about home fuel options; Nathan builds a sandbox.
Episode: S23 E14 | 23:42
Watch 23:42
Ask This Old House
E13 | Beehives 101, Step Stool | Ask This Old House
Jenn learns about bees; apps the ATOH team is using; Tom and Kevin build a step stool.
Episode: S23 E13 | 23:42
Watch 23:42
Ask This Old House
E12 | Gas Fireplace, Wainscoting | Ask This Old House
Richard helps convert a wood burning fireplace to gas; Nathan installs wainscoting.
Episode: S23 E12 | 23:42
Watch 23:42
Ask This Old House
E11 | Shed Foundation, Bifold Doors | Ask This Old House
Mark installs a shed base; Tom and Nathan talk framing; Nathan installs bifold doors.
Episode: S23 E11 | 23:42
Watch 23:42
Ask This Old House
E10 | Trash Insert, Arborvitae Removal | Ask This Old House
Nathan replaces a trash pull out; Heath talks light bulb history; Lee removes arborvitaes.
Episode: S23 E10 | 23:42
Watch 23:42
Ask This Old House
E9 | Uneven Paver Patio, EV Charger | Ask This Old House
Mark fixes a patio; Nathan and Kevin talk about ladders; Heath installs an EV charger.
Episode: S23 E9 | 23:42
Watch 23:42
Ask This Old House
E8 | Humidifier System, End Table | Ask This Old House
Ross installs a whole house humidifier system; Tom and Kevin build an outdoor end table.
Episode: S23 E8 | 23:42
Watch 23:42
Ask This Old House
E7 | Wallpaper Installation, Sump Pump | Ask This Old House
Kevin installs wallpaper; Lee explains sprinkler heads; Richard installs a sump pump.
Episode: S23 E7 | 23:42
Watch 23:42
Ask This Old House
E6 | Gutter Runoff, Replace Ceiling Fan | Ask This Old House
Jenn solves gutter water runoff; Celebrating Lasana Harper; Heath replaces a ceiling fan.
Episode: S23 E6 | 23:42
Watch 23:42
Ask This Old House
E5 | Medicine Cabinet, Chimney Crown | Ask This Old House
Nathan installs a bathroom recessed cabinet; Mark repairs a chimney crown.
Episode: S23 E5 | 23:42