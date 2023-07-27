© 2023 Ideastream Public Media

Amanpour and Company

July 28, 2023

Season 2023 Episode 6020

Anne Applebaum discusses the latest in the Russia-Ukraine war. The 2022 Nobel Peace Prize winners share their messages about fighting autocracy and accountability for war crimes in Ukraine. Lina Khan and Jonathan Kanter explain the new FTC/DOJ antitrust guidelines. Nicola Benedetti discusses being the first female director of the Edinburgh International Festival and fighting apathy in the arts.

Aired: 07/27/23
