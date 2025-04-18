© 2025 Ideastream Public Media

Amanpour and Company

April 24, 2025

Season 2025 Episode 7214 | 55m 41s

Holocaust survivor Zvi Solow reflects on the 80 years since the liberation of Auschwitz -- and antisemitism today. A look back at Christiane's conversations with WWII resistance fighter Selma van de Perre and Holocaust survivor and Nobel laureate Elie Wiesel. Zahra Joya on her mission to "give a voice to the women of Afghanistan." Jonathan Blitzer on Trump's immigration crackdowns.

Aired: 04/23/25
Watch 18:46
Amanpour and Company
Simon Schama Uncovers New Histories in “The Holocaust, 80 Years On”
Simon Schama discusses his new documentary "Simon Schama: The Holocaust, 80 Years On."
Clip: S2025 E7210 | 18:46
Watch 55:32
Amanpour and Company
April 18, 2025
Maura Healey; Cyrus Nasseri; Simon Shama
Episode: S2025 E7210 | 55:32
Watch 18:05
Amanpour and Company
“Total Chaos” and Price Hikes: Two American Businesses Facing Trump Tariffs
Debbie Wei Mullin and Sarah LaFleur join the show.
Clip: S2025 E7209 | 18:05
Watch 55:47
Amanpour and Company
April 17, 2025
Kurt Campbell; Marcel Mettelsiefen; Debbie Wei Mullin and Sarah LaFleur
Episode: S2025 E7209 | 55:47
Watch 18:02
Amanpour and Company
“Godstruck:” Inside Seven Women’s Journeys to Religious Conversion
Kelsey Osgood discusses her book "Godstruck."
Clip: S2025 E7208 | 18:02
Watch 55:40
Amanpour and Company
April 16, 2025
Michael S. Roth; David Gibson; Kelsey Osgood
Episode: S2025 E7208 | 55:40
Watch 55:47
Amanpour and Company
April 15, 2025
Oleksandr Merezhko; Kholood Khair; Alex Gibney and Jane Mayer; Art Spiegelman
Episode: S2025 E7207 | 55:47
Watch 18:31
Amanpour and Company
He Fears the Definition of Antisemitism He Wrote Being Used to Silence Others
Kenneth Stern, an expert on hate, shares his concerns with suppressing speech on and off campuses.
Clip: S2025 E7206 | 18:31
Watch 55:41
Amanpour and Company
April 14, 2025
Ernie Tedeschi; Gregory Mankiw; Vali Nasr; David Culver; Kenneth Stern
Episode: S2025 E7206 | 55:41
Watch 17:57
Amanpour and Company
The World’s First De-Extinction? George Church on Bringing Back the Dire Wolf
George Church joins the show.
Clip: S2025 E7205 | 17:57
