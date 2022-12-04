© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

robert-conrad.jpg
Weekend Radio with Robert Conrad

Weekend Radio

Published December 4, 2022 at 4:00 AM EST

Weekend Radio WR 2249   
For Weekend of 12-03-22                                          

December 02-04-22               

Mary Backstage – The Mystery of the Carousel -
- Bob and Ray               RadioArt Cassette 5003
BACH: Cantata No. 78: Wir eilen mit schwachen – Empire
Brass; Douglas Major, organ EMI CD 47395
New Math – Tom Lehrer Rhino CD 7981
BACH: Praeludium in d, S. 926 – Bill Crofut
                           Albany CD 048
Looking at Numbers – Ken Nordine

                           Dot LP 3096
BACH-BAYLESS: Eleanor Rigby – John Bayless, piano
                           Pro Arte CD 346
LEHRER: Lobachevsky – Tom Lehrer  Rhino CD 79831
Marginal Considerations with Jan C. Snow: Life Soundtrack
BACH-LOUSSIER: Toccata and Fugue in d – Jacques Loussier
Trio                       Who’s Who in Jazz CD 21028
This Week in the Media
St. George and the Dragonet – Stan Freberg
                          Capitol CD 91627
NEWMAN-CHARLES: Green-Eyed Dragon – John Charles Thomas
                          Nimbus CD 7838
Komodo Dragon – Bob and Ray 

                          Radio Art CD 7000
YARROW: Puff – Peter, Paul and Mary 

                        Warner Bros. CD 3105
TARREGA: Recuerdos de la Alhambra – Jason Vieux, guitar
                        Azica CD 71287
