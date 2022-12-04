Weekend Radio
WRC 2249
Weekend Radio WR 2249
Availability 11-30-22
For Weekend of 12-03-22
WCLV 12-03-22 10:00 PM
December 02-04-22
Running time: 58:00
Tone for :25, then :30 silence
Mary Backstage – The Mystery of the Carousel -
- Bob and Ray RadioArt Cassette 5003
BACH: Cantata No. 78: Wir eilen mit schwachen – Empire
Brass; Douglas Major, organ EMI CD 47395
8:53 I’m Robert Conrad :03 PAUSE TO INSERT ANNOUNCEMENT
New Math – Tom Lehrer Rhino CD 7981
BACH: Praeludium in d, S. 926 – Bill Crofut
Albany CD 048
Looking at Numbers – Ken Nordine
Dot LP 3096
BACH-BAYLESS: Eleanor Rigby – John Bayless, piano
Pro Arte CD 346
LEHRER: Lobachevsky – Tom Lehrer Rhino CD 79831
Marginal Considerations with Jan C. Snow: Life Soundtrack
BACH-LOUSSIER: Toccata and Fugue in d – Jacques Loussier
Trio Who’s Who in Jazz CD 21028
This Week in the Media
35:13 I’m Robert Conrad :03 PAUSE TO INSERT ANNOUNCEMENT
St. George and the Dragonet – Stan Freberg
Capitol CD 91627
NEWMAN-CHARLES: Green-Eyed Dragon – John Charles Thomas
Nimbus CD 7838
Komodo Dragon – Bob and Ray
Radio Art CD 7000
YARROW: Puff – Peter, Paul and Mary
Warner Bros. CD 3105
TARREGA: Recuerdos de la Alhambra – Jason Vieux, guitar
Azica CD 71287
57:49 CONRAD OUT MUSIC TO 58:00
NEXT PROGRAM PROMO TAG: 05
*OUT OF PRINT
