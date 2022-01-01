Violins of Hope
Played before and during the Holocaust, the Violins of Hope instruments have been painstakingly restored by Amnon Weinstein, a second-generation violin-maker, and serve as testaments to the resilience of the human spirit and the power of music to lift hearts in even the most horrific of circumstances.
Actors & musicians provide a look at the important role of music in Jewish life before, during and after the Holocaust.
The efforts to restore violins recovered from the Holocaust.
Steven Greenman and six of his students perform a selection of Klezmer music featuring two of the Violins of Hope.
The Cleveland Women’s Orchestra remembers the Women’s Orchestra of Auschwitz as part of the Violins of Hope Cleveland.
8th graders perform and reflect on music from “Schindler’s List” after viewing and learning about the Violins of Hope.
Northeast Ohio teachers reflect on what they experienced during a workshop on how to present the Holocaust to students.
Cameras capture some of the construction needed to restore The Milton and Tamar Maltz Performing Arts Center.
Ariel Clayton Karas and pianist Julia Russ perform 3 different selections during a visit to the ideastream studios.
Amnon talks with Holocaust survivors in the gallery of the photography exhibition featuring his Tel Aviv workshop.
Amnon talks about what it meant for the Jews to have violins in the concentration camps.