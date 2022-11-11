© 2023 Ideastream Public Media

State of Ohio 16:9
The State of Ohio

Midterm Elections Results, Big Night For Ohio GOP, Panel Discussion Explores Election

By Karen Kasler
Published November 11, 2022 at 4:58 PM EST
House Speaker Battle, In-Depth With DeWine

Millions of people made it out to the polls on election day to cast their vote for several statewide and local races that can play a pivotal role in policymaking at Congress and the Statehouse. 

Republican candidates win big on election night, sweeping every statewide race and picking up even more seats on the general assembly.

Jo Ingles has an extended report.

Political experts discuss what the election results mean for Ohio.  

Karen Kasler takes part in a pre-taped discussion with a panel of fellow elections experts.

Bradley A. Smith, Professor of Law at Capital University Law School, and Former Chairman of the Federal Election Commission

Wendy Smooth, a Professor in the Department of Women’s Gender and Sexuality Studies and the Department of Political Science for Ohio State University

WOSU Chief Content Director Mike Thompson

