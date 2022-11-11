Midterm Elections Results, Big Night For Ohio GOP, Panel Discussion Explores Election

Millions of people made it out to the polls on election day to cast their vote for several statewide and local races that can play a pivotal role in policymaking at Congress and the Statehouse.

Republican candidates win big on election night, sweeping every statewide race and picking up even more seats on the general assembly.

Jo Ingles has an extended report.

Political experts discuss what the election results mean for Ohio.

Karen Kasler takes part in a pre-taped discussion with a panel of fellow elections experts.