BOEs Hit With New 2020 Records Requests, Fed Money To Green Energy, Court’s Marshal On Foul Case
Elections officials in Ohio are dealing with a new potential crisis in an already difficult year.
Environmental activists and oil and gas experts react to a potential flood of new federal money in green energy.
Andy Chow presents two in-depth interviews on this topic.
And meet the Ohioan who cracked the case of who was sending feces-laced letters to elected officials.
Karen Kasler has the interview.
Brian Sleeth is the director of the Warren County Board of Elections and the president of the Ohio Association of Elections Officials.
Spencer Dirrig is the political director for the Ohio Environmental Council Action Fund.
George Brown is executive director of the Ohio Oil and Gas Energy Education Program.
Bill Crawford is a Marshal for the Ohio Supreme Court.