The Sound of Applause
The Sound of Applause celebrates the visual and performing arts, explores cultural trends, and examines current events through an artistic lens.
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Talks Social Activism, Basketball, and His Favorite Books
ideastream's Jim Goldurs shares his conversation with Grammy winner Melissa Etheridge before her concert at Cain Park.
Dee Perry shares an interview with Grammy-winning Cleveland music producer - Tommy LiPuma - prior to The TriC Jazz Fest.
We share Dee Perry's talk with Amnon Weinstein the founder of Violins of Hope prior to The Cleveland Orchestra concert.
Dee Perry speaks with Terrence Spivey and Tom Hayes from Playwrights Local about the new play 'Obectively/Reasonable.'
ideastream's Dan Polletta shares a chat with jazz legend Al Jarreau in honor of his passing at the age of 76 on Sunday.
Dee Perry spotlights the play Incendiaries, based on the Hough Uprising of 1966, which returns for a performance at CPL.
This week on Here and Now featuring the Sound of Applause we revisit some of our favorite interviews from 2016.
Dee Perry hosts the 2016 Great Lakes Theater Christmas Carol Writing Competition.
Bill O'Connell welcomes the Baldwin Wallace Men's Chorus for its annual holiday performance at the Idea Center.