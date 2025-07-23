Les Délices presents 'The Mermaid'

July 23, 2025

Les Delices: The Mermaid

Elena Mullins Bailey, soprano

Seán Dagher, shantyman & Irish bouzouki

Debra Nagy, oboe & recorder

Allison Monroe, violin

Rebecca Landell, cello

Anthony Taddeo, percussion

To you who live at home at ease

The Boatman

Randy dandy oh

Henry Purcell: Lilliburlero

Haul on the bowline

John come kiss me now

The Mermaid (country dance tune)

At setting day, and rising morn

If love’s a sweet passion

Stormalong

Captain Ward and the Rainbow

Tide’s come in, Babby’s Fancy

The Mermaid

Franz Joseph Haydn, arr. Nagy: The Mermaid's Song

Goodbye, fare-ye-well

Fisher’s Rant, Of She Goyes

Leave her Johnny, leave her

Maurice Green: Fair Sally

Good Night and Joy be wi’ ye a’