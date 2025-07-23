Les Délices presents 'The Mermaid'
July 23, 2025
Les Delices: The Mermaid
Elena Mullins Bailey, soprano
Seán Dagher, shantyman & Irish bouzouki
Debra Nagy, oboe & recorder
Allison Monroe, violin
Rebecca Landell, cello
Anthony Taddeo, percussion
To you who live at home at ease
The Boatman
Randy dandy oh
Henry Purcell: Lilliburlero
Haul on the bowline
John come kiss me now
The Mermaid (country dance tune)
At setting day, and rising morn
If love’s a sweet passion
Stormalong
Captain Ward and the Rainbow
Tide’s come in, Babby’s Fancy
The Mermaid
Franz Joseph Haydn, arr. Nagy: The Mermaid's Song
Goodbye, fare-ye-well
Fisher’s Rant, Of She Goyes
Leave her Johnny, leave her
Maurice Green: Fair Sally
Good Night and Joy be wi’ ye a’