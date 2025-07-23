© 2025 Ideastream Public Media

Arts & Culture
Ovations

Les Délices presents 'The Mermaid'

By John Mills
Published July 23, 2025 at 1:16 PM EDT
Les Délices
Les Délices
Les Délices

July 23, 2025
Les Delices: The Mermaid

Elena Mullins Bailey, soprano
Seán Dagher, shantyman & Irish bouzouki
Debra Nagy, oboe & recorder
Allison Monroe, violin
Rebecca Landell, cello
Anthony Taddeo, percussion

To you who live at home at ease
The Boatman

Randy dandy oh
Henry Purcell: Lilliburlero
Haul on the bowline

John come kiss me now
The Mermaid (country dance tune)

At setting day, and rising morn
If love’s a sweet passion

Stormalong
Captain Ward and the Rainbow
Tide’s come in, Babby’s Fancy
The Mermaid

Franz Joseph Haydn, arr. Nagy: The Mermaid's Song

Goodbye, fare-ye-well
Fisher’s Rant, Of She Goyes
Leave her Johnny, leave her

Maurice Green: Fair Sally
Good Night and Joy be wi’ ye a’

John Mills
