WKSU is a public media service licensed to Kent State University and operated by Ideastream Public Media.
Arts & Culture
Ovations

Tapestry of Virtuosity and Folklore

By John Mills
Published May 5, 2025 at 12:07 PM EDT

[Airdate: May 7, 2025]

Next time on Ovations we're highlighting a recent concert by the BlueWater Chamber Orchestra called "Tapestry of Virtuosity and Folklore." BlueWater are joined by Cleveland Orchestra members Afendi Yusuf and Amy Zoloto for works for clarinet and basset horn by Mendelssohn. Also featured are Paul Hindemith's Five Pieces for String Orchestra and Alberto Ginastera's Variaciones concertantes for chamber orchestra. Daniel Meyer conducts.

Program
Paul Hindemith: Five Pieces for String Orchestra, Op. 44
Felix Mendelssohn: Konzertstücke Nos. 1 & 2 for Clarinet and Basset Horn, Op. 113 & 114
Alberto Ginastera: Variaciones concertantes, Op. 23

Ovations
John Mills
