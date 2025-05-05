[Airdate: May 7, 2025]

Next time on Ovations we're highlighting a recent concert by the BlueWater Chamber Orchestra called "Tapestry of Virtuosity and Folklore." BlueWater are joined by Cleveland Orchestra members Afendi Yusuf and Amy Zoloto for works for clarinet and basset horn by Mendelssohn. Also featured are Paul Hindemith's Five Pieces for String Orchestra and Alberto Ginastera's Variaciones concertantes for chamber orchestra. Daniel Meyer conducts.