© 2025 Ideastream Public Media

1375 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44115
(216) 916-6100 | (877) 399-3307

WKSU is a public media service licensed to Kent State University and operated by Ideastream Public Media.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts & Culture
Ovations

'Hope and Solitude' from Apollo's Fire

By John Mills
Published March 4, 2025 at 1:39 PM EST
Apollo's Fire with Reginald Mobley
Apollo's Fire
Apollo's Fire with countertenor Reginald Mobley

[Airdate: March 5, 2025]

Next time on Ovations we feature a recent program from Apollo's Fire called "Hope and Solitude." Acclaimed countertenor Reginald Mobley joins for music of Bach, Purcell, and more. The program "epitomizes the universality of music and its ability to uplift, heal and revitalize the human spirit."

Program

Henry Purcell: Suite from The Gordian Knot Unty'd

Henry Purcell: Three Parts on a Ground

Henry Purcell: O Solitude

John Dowland: Fortune my Foe

John Dowland: The Earle of Essex Galliard

John Eccles: Suite from The Mad Lover

Johann Sebastian Bach: Schafe können sicher weiden ("Sheep May Safely Graze"), from BWV 208

Johann Sebastian Bach: Ich habe genug, BWV 82

Traditional: Wayfaring Stranger; My Lord, What a Morning

Ovations
John Mills
See stories by John Mills