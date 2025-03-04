'Hope and Solitude' from Apollo's Fire
[Airdate: March 5, 2025]
Next time on Ovations we feature a recent program from Apollo's Fire called "Hope and Solitude." Acclaimed countertenor Reginald Mobley joins for music of Bach, Purcell, and more. The program "epitomizes the universality of music and its ability to uplift, heal and revitalize the human spirit."
Program
Henry Purcell: Suite from The Gordian Knot Unty'd
Henry Purcell: Three Parts on a Ground
Henry Purcell: O Solitude
John Dowland: Fortune my Foe
John Dowland: The Earle of Essex Galliard
John Eccles: Suite from The Mad Lover
Johann Sebastian Bach: Schafe können sicher weiden ("Sheep May Safely Graze"), from BWV 208
Johann Sebastian Bach: Ich habe genug, BWV 82
Traditional: Wayfaring Stranger; My Lord, What a Morning